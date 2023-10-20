Dover man sentenced to five years for July death of homeless man

A Dover man has been sentenced to five years in state prison for the death of a homeless man in July.

Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos, 34, pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 during a court hearing to second-degree manslaughter and weapons charges, said Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll.

Cabrera-Masariegos, who remained in custody at the Morris County Correctional Facility since his arrest, was charged with the death of Rene Rivera Hernandez, 47, whose body was discovered under the railroad tracks beneath a highway overpass near the intersection of Route 15 and 46.

As part of his sentencing, Cabrera-Masariegos will face an 85% parole ineligibility period, as mandated by the No Early Release Act.

On July 26, around 1:56 a.m. the police responded to the scene near West Clinton Street and found the body of Hernandez, described as a "homeless individual who frequented the Dover area."

An examination by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed blunt force injury to the victim’s head, and the manner of death was ruled homicide. Cabrera-Masariegos struck Hernandez in the head with a rock and fled the scene, Carroll said. The two men were seen on the tracks in the vicinity late on the night before the body was found night, authorities said.

