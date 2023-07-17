Dover man shot by city police fired into car, dragged woman and baby toward house: Police

A Dover man who was shot by officers last month after police say he shot into a car and then tried to drag a woman into a home has been arrested.

Tyrone Kersey, 37, is being held in prison on nearly $100,000 cash bond following the June 11 incident, which began as a trespassing call.

According to the Dover Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Sussex Ave. shortly before 8:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. After the initial trespassing call, police said Kersey "engaged in a verbal argument with a 32-year-old female," also from Dover.

The argument turned physical when Kersey pushed the woman to the ground, police said.

As officers arrived at the home, Kersey pulled out a gun and began shouting at police, a news release said. He also "refused to follow police commands to put the firearm down and get on the ground."

INITIAL STORY: Man shot by Dover police after firing gun 'in the presence of police,' department says

Instead, police said, he fired one shot into a nearby parked car, which the woman and her 1-year-old baby had gotten into. Kersey then pulled the woman from the car while she was holding the baby in her arms, police said.

"Kersey continued to refuse commands from officers and began pulling the victims toward a residence," the news release said. "During this movement, and due to the escalating threat to everyone present, Kersey was shot by police."

Kersey was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus and later transferred to ChristianaCare.

After recovering in the hospital, Kersey was arraigned on more than a half-dozen charges and held in prison.

The officer who shot the man has been with Dover police for 2 ½ years and is a member of the patrol division, the department said. As with all police shootings, he's been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dover police are investigating internally while the Delaware Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust is also investigating.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover man shot by city police during domestic incident arrested