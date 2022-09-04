Dover man shot in Magnolia while leaving a party early Sunday: state police

A 37-year-old man from Dover was shot in Magnolia early Sunday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

State police said at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, troopers arrived at the 100 block of Orange Street in Magnolia after receiving a report of a shooting.

There, police said they located a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. It was determined that the victim had been leaving a party when he was shot by an unknown assailant, according to police. The circumstances of this shooting however remain under investigation.

Delaware State Police cruiser

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Several vehicles and pedestrians were observed leaving the area when police arrived. Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504.

