Dover man, wife arrested for hit-and-run that killed former police officer

Sep. 24—New Hampshire State Police have arrested Dover resident Craig Sprowl, 45, in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Kingston this week.

Investigators say former Hudson police Sgt. Donna Briggs, 59, was riding her bike in preparation for the upcoming 300-mile Police Unity Tour, which raises money and awareness for fallen law enforcement officers, when she was killed.

Col. Nathan Noyes said local and state investigators have worked nonstop since Briggs, a Derry resident, was found down an embankment off the shoulder of Route 125, near New Boston Road late Wednesday.

Information from the public and video footage from nearby businesses was crucial in identifying Sprowl and his 2005 GMC Yukon, according to Noyes.

Sprowl is now facing charges of negligent homicide and conduct after an accident.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Noyes was joined by local and state officials in announcing the arrest and discovery of the car at Top Line Motor Sports, a car dealership, in Derry.

Police took Sprowl and his wife, Angela, into custody at a Portsmouth hotel Friday morning, Noyes said. Angela Sprowl, 39, is charged with hindering apprehension.

Few details of the investigation have been made public as the case is ongoing and "very in depth," according to Noyes.

Hudson police Chief William Avery, a longtime colleague with Briggs, asked that the media "please respect the family's wishes and privacy during this time of mourning."

He went on to thank "brothers and sisters in law enforcement" for their tireless work.

"I know the Briggs family greatly appreciates this effort," Avery said.

Donna Briggs' obituary states that she is survived by her husband, Travis, three sons, a daughter, two grandchildren and siblings. Her funeral is scheduled for Sunday in Londonderry.