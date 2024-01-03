Dover, Mass. man shot wife, teen daughter before turning gun on himself: officials

A Massachusetts family of three, all of whom were found dead inside their sprawling mansion just days after Christmas, died in a murder-suicide, officials said.

“Preliminary [autopsy] results provided to investigators confirms that Teena Kamal, 54, and her daughter Arianna Kamal, 18, were victims of homicide by gunshot,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement to the Boston Globe on Tuesday.

“Rakesh Kamal, 57, their husband and father respectively, died by gunshot wound consistent with being self-inflicted.”

According to Morrisey’s office, a .40-caliber Glock 22 was used to carry out the slayings, though it had not been registered to Rakesh Kamal. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been asked to assist in tracking the gun’s history, prosecutors added.

The bodies of all three family members were discovered Thursday inside their residence in Dover, an affluent town located about 15 miles outside of Boston. Police were called to the home by a visiting relative, identified as Rakesh’s brother, who arrived to find the front door open and the emergency alarm blaring. Inside, he discovered bloody sheets in Arianna’s room before he ultimately decided to call 911, according to dispatch logs obtained by the Globe.

“We hadn’t been able to get in touch with them, and when I got to the house, the alarm was going off,” he told authorities.

“I found a door that was open, and I was able to get in, and in one of the bedrooms I see his daughter is dead. It looks like she was murdered or something.” he said, adding he then “went in another bedroom, but I didn’t lift up the sheets to see who was there.”

Investigators at the time said there was no sign of a break-in and attributed the grisly killings to a domestic violence incident. Police previously said they were not aware of any problems with the family and that they did not have any prior interactions with them.

A motive for the deadly violence remained under investigation on Wednesday.

Last year, the scene of the alleged murder-suicide, a 27-room house and sprawling estate, went into foreclosure and was sold to the Massachusetts-based Wilsondale Associates LLC for $3 million. It’s current assessed value is estimated to stand around $6.79 million.

The family had also seemingly struggled with their finances in the past. According to legal filings obtained by the Globe, Teena Kamal filed for bankruptcy in September 2022, listing her debts in the range of $1 million to $10 million.

A month later, her case was dismissed because she failed to file the necessary paperwork or pay the filing fee. The matter was closed by December the same year.