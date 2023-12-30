Dover Mayor Carolyn Blackman reflects on trailblazing, turbulent career as she steps down

Witnessing Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963, sparked a passion for public service in a young farmer's daughter from rural Virginia.

Dr. King's inspiration − later amplified by Barack Obama's historic election as president in 2008 − led to Carolyn Blackman's own pursuit of public office. In 2019, she won a trailblazing campaign of her own to become the first Black and female mayor of Dover.

Her term will conclude at the end of the year, not by choice − she lost the June primary to fellow Democrat James Dodd, the mayor she unseated in a bitter contest four years ago.

But as she prepared to leave office, Blackman, 80, reflected on a life of accomplishment that began on a hardscrabble farm in the postwar South and carried her through a career of service in North Jersey.

Dover Mayor Carolyn Blackman stands alongside her family during her swearing in on Jan 1, 2020. She was the first female and first African-American mayor in the town's history.

"I had challenges when I took over as mayor," Blackman said in a Daily Record interview, citing the COVID-19 pandemic that exploded during her first months in office. "Did I do everything I wanted to? No. But I feel we accomplished a lot of things."

Down on the farm

Her journey began in southern Virginia, in and around the town of Alberta, where she was raised with five sisters and six brothers in a farmhouse with no running water, phone or electricity.

"We all had to help on the farm," said Blackman, a middle child in the close-knit family. "My task every morning before school was to go to the river to get water for the day."

Even with a dozen children, her mother took work at a clothing factory, mainly for family health benefits, while her father tended to the land. After attending classes at a one-room public schoolhouse, the children would head back to the fields to gather crops, including tobacco, and pick cotton at harvest time.

"We grew our own wheat to make bread," Blackman recalled. "We had cows, chickens, pigs, dogs − You name it, we had it all. We had a nice river to swim in during the summer, at least when we had time. It was a fun life."

Inspired by MLK

She keenly recalls the day when her father fit the entire family into a two-door car for the 170-mile trip to the nation's capital and the March on Washington.

"The things I took away from Dr. King's speech was to believe in yourself, be what you want to be and never give up," Blackman said. "Never say 'I can't do it.'"

The family was devastated when King was assassinated in 1968. "I couldn't believe it was happening. My parents were very hurt, but they instilled in us that you have to keep your faith."

After high school, jobs were scarce for women in the area "and my parents couldn't afford to send 12 kids to college, so the girls had to find work some way."

North to Newark, then Morristown

So after high school, Blackman left Alberta and moved to Newark, where an older sister had saved enough to put herself through nursing school. Blackman would do the same years later. But first, she found work as a sandwich maker in a Newark deli.

Soon after, she moved to Morristown, where she found similar work at the Bamberger's department store (later Macy's) on the Morristown Green. While there, she met her future husband, Nathaniel Blackman, a truck driver and longtime special police officer in Dover.

"He was a country boy from North Carolina and we were married for 33 years," Blackman said of her husband, known at Union Baptist on Morristown as the "Dancing Usher." He died in 2013 at age 71. They had one son and no grandchildren, "but I have 36 nieces and nephews!" Blackman said.

Blackman maintains her ties with the Baptist Church to this day, saying Bible study "taught me the importance of working with people, treating people with respect and always helping others."

Blackman served for almost a decade as a Dover alderwoman before winning the mayor's seat in a tense contest with her predecessor, fellow Democrat James Dodd.

Those lessons sustained her as she made professional strides. Working at Dover General Hospital as a nurse's aide inspired her to become a nurse. A job as a door-to-door Avon salesperson helped pay for nursing school and became lucrative enough that she left nursing after 16 years to go with Avon full-time as a regional manager.

A close and brutal campaign

As retirement beckoned, Blackman saw the opportunity to serve her town. Already an active volunteer in town, and inspired by Obama's run for president, she decided to run for an alderman seat in Dover's Third Ward and won in 2008.

After a decade on the board, where she often clashed with fellow Democrat and incumbent Mayor James Dodd, Blackman gathered support to run against him and beat him in a close and brutal 2019 election.

Yet by 2023, after two years of pandemic setbacks, she lost the support of the local and county Democratic committees and finished third in the June primary. Dodd won the three-way primary by a wide margin and later regained office in the November general election. He will begin his fifth non-consecutive term on Jan. 1.

"It was a four-year term, but in my mind, I only had two years because of COVID-19," Blackman said. "My nursing experience carried me through COVID, when we lost so many people. Did I have the support I needed? No. I just have to look back at the good I've done for the community and move forward from there."

As for the other Democrats who chose not to stand by her, Blackman says she is not bitter.

Dover Mayor Carolyn Blackman at the Statehouse in Trenton.

"I think they let me down, but that was their choice," she said. "I don't feel that I've lost anything. I'm a loss to them more than they are a loss to me, honestly."

Blackman said that despite their history, she hopes Dodd will succeed in guiding the community of 18,000, one of the most diverse in Morris County.

'Dover is in her heart,' says fellow mayor

"Although I understand he wanted to continue as the mayor, I did not like some of the things he did," Blackman said "But I stayed true to me, to be the positive person that I am, and not fight back. And I did not. And to tell you the truth, even to this day, I don't dislike Dodd. I still will work with him if he ever needs me because I'm still a part of this community."

Dodd declined to comment for this article.

Madison's Robert Conley, a four-term Democratic mayor in mostly Republican Morris County, said he did not know Blackman well until she was elected mayor, but admired her energy and positive attitude.

"She's always so upbeat when talking about Dover whenever I meet her at county events," Conley said. "I know Dover is in her heart and she is in the hearts of many in Dover."

Blackman's heart does indeed still reside in Dover. And she's ready for the next challenge.

Downtown Blackwell Street in Dover.

Back to the farm

"I'm OK because, you know why?" she said. "Sometimes God has another plan for you. I'm not 16, but I still have some life left to do other things than be mayor."

Meanwhile, there's no plan.

"No not at the moment," she said. "I'll be doing some visiting. My brother still lives in Virginia and has a farm of his own now. I will visit there."

"Not to work, but to give orders," she added with a laugh.

Then, she'll be back to Dover before long, ready for whatever comes.

"Whatever I do, it will be fun," she said. "And it will be helping people. Dover can still count on me."

