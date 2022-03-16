Dover mayor could face prison, fines and forfeiture of state pension if convicted

DOVER — Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen could be sent to prison, fined and lose his state pension if convicted on some or all of the 15 criminal charges lodged against him.

A conviction for the single theft-in-office count could result in a loss of pension funds, according to Marc Kovac, a spokesman for State Auditor Keith Faber. Homrighausen, in his eighth term as mayor, was first elected in 1991 and most recently reelected in 2019.

Theft in office is a third-degree felony, which carries a potential prison term of nine months to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Pension funds cannot be used to compensate the city for the costs of its investigation. As of Jan. 31, the city had spent $346,389 in legal fees on a city council investigation of the mayor and a lawsuit filed by Dover Chemical Corp. against the city.

In addition to theft in office, the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury has indicted Homrighausen on a charge of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony, for hiring his son Peter Homrighausen for a city job.

A fourth-degree felony carries a possible sentence of six to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Other charges include six counts of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, all fifth-degree felonies, which each carry the potential of up to a year in prison and $2,500 fines.

The rest of the charges are four counts of soliciting improper compensation, all first-degree misdemeanors; two counts of dereliction of duty, both second-degree misdemeanors; and one count of representation by a public official or employee, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The representation charge relates to the mayor participating in, and ruling on, a grievance filed by his son about overtime pay at the light plant.

Misdeameanors would merge with any felony convictions for sentencing, according to Kovac.

The charges against Homrighausen were based on an investigation by state auditors. They determined Homrighausen performed 231 marriages between January 2014 and May 2021 and received payments totaling $9,295 in cash and checks that he failed to remit to the city.

The state auditor's Special Investigations Unit also determined that the mayor failed to claim wedding fees on federal, state, and local tax returns, and failed to declare the payments on ethics financial disclosure forms.

In addition to the criminal charges, the Special Investigations Unit has recommended that Homrighausen be ordered to reimburse the city for the $9,295 in marriage ceremony payments and $3,956.50 for the costs of the state audit.

The state auditor's inquiry followed an investigation conducted by the Ulmer & Berne law firm under the authority of Dover City Council.

Council first called for Homrighausen to resign in February 2021 citing his "declining ability" to lead the city.

Homrighausen has not replied to requests from The Times-Reporter on Friday seeking his response to the indictment. He is scheduled to enter a plea March 30 in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

