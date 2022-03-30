Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen pleads not guilty to 15 criminal charges

Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen was in court Wednesday for his arraignment in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen entered not-guilty pleas to 15 criminal charges on Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

Homrighausen was arraigned before Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakas for allegedly pocketing wedding fees that should have been directed to the city, among other charges.

Homrighausen's pleas came in response to one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony; one count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony; six counts of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, all fifth-degree felonies; four counts of soliciting improper compensation, all first-degree misdemeanors; two counts of dereliction of duty, both second-degree misdemeanors; and one count of representation by a public official or employee, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The indictment followed an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of State Auditor Keith Faber. The inquiry started after an anonymous complaint alleged Homrighausen's improper acceptance of gratuities for conducting weddings as the city’s elected mayor, among other potential wrongdoing. The investigation was conducted with assistance from the Ohio Ethics Commission.

State auditors determined Homrighausen performed 231 marriages between January 2014 and May 2021 and received payments totaling $9,295 in cash and checks that he failed to remit to the city.

The state auditor's Special Investigations Unit also determined that the mayor failed to claim wedding fees on federal, state, and local tax returns; failed to declare the payments on ethics financial disclosure forms; and interviewed and hired his son for a city job in violation of state nepotism laws.

Two of the charges are related to Homrighausen's alleged involvement with the city's employment of his son Peter. The charge of having an unlawful interest in a public contract alleges he authorized or employed the authority of his office to get Peter hired between Nov. 1, 2012 and March 4, 2013. The representation charge arises from the mayors' alleged participation in, and ruling on, a grievance involving overtime pay for Peter in 2016.

In addition to the criminal charges, the Special Investigations Unit has recommended that Homrighausen be ordered to reimburse the city for the $9,295 in marriage ceremony payments and $3,956 for the costs of the state audit.

