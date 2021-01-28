Dover Motorsports: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dover, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The auto racetrack operator posted revenue of $185,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.5 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $38.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.32. A year ago, they were trading at $1.80.

_____

