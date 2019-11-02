Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Pays A 5.1% In Just 4 Days

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. Investors can purchase shares before the 7th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Dover Motorsports's upcoming dividend is US$0.1 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.1 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Dover Motorsports has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of $1.944. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Dover Motorsports paying out a modest 44% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 243% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

While Dover Motorsports's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Dover Motorsports's ability to maintain its dividend.

NYSE:DVD Historical Dividend Yield, November 2nd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Dover Motorsports's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, Dover Motorsports has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Dover Motorsports an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like that Dover Motorsports has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.