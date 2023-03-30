Dover murder-suicide: Man smothered wife, then took his own life.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office and the Dover Police Department are investigating a potential murder-suicide after two adults were found dead inside a home at 4 Dowaliby Court in Dover Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

DOVER — A man smothered his wife to death inside their home at 4 Dowaliby Court before killing himself, also by asphyxiation, according to authorities.

Christine Navish, 58, and Sean Navish, 56, were found dead inside the home Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office.

At 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dover police officers responded to the home after receiving a call from a home care service asking for a welfare check on the residents, where the couple lived alone, according to authorities.

Autopsies conducted Thursday by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval found Sean Navish, 56, killed his wife by asphyxiation, then died by suicide in the same manner.

The two were found dead Tuesday afternoon after police made entry.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remains active and ongoing,” the attorney general's press release states.

Dover property records list the Navishes as owners of the single-story, Cape-style residence since the fall of 2018. The short residential roadway is off of Whittier Street, located near Sixth Street.

