Dover (NYSE:DOV) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.505

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.505 per share on the 15th of March. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Dover's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Dover's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 33.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dover Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.26 total annually to $2.02. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dover Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Dover has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.7% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Dover's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dover that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

