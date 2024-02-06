Dover paraprofessional charged with 3rd-degree child abuse against fifth grader

A former paraprofessional at William Henry Middle School in Dover has been charged with felony child abuse in an incident that occurred in October.

William Henry Middle School, at 65 Carver Road, serves all Capital School District fifth graders.

An investigation began Oct. 19, 2023, when it was reported to the school resource officer that 55-year-old Richard Powell had injured an 11-year-old student, a Dover Police Department news release said.

Capital School District, the Delaware Department of Justice and the Dover Police Department have been working together to investigate the case since then and obtained a warrant Monday, the news release said.

Powell turned himself in that day and was arrested and charged with third-degree child abuse before being released on his own recognizance.

According to the Delaware Code, third-degree child abuse occurs when a person "intentionally or recklessly causes physical injury to a child" and any of the following apply:

The child is less than 6 years of age.

The child has an intellectual, developmental or physical disability.

The injury was caused by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.

The Capital School District released the following statement:

"After investigating the incident, Capital School District contacted the Division of Family Services and has since cooperated with law enforcement. The District also informed the Delaware Department of Education of the incident and separation from employment, as we are required to do by law, and we have been cooperating with their investigators to provide information as requested. Our district takes matters of student safety very seriously.

"In light of this, we are committed to reassessing our training programs and procedures to be proactive with a focus on prevention. Our priority remains providing a safe and supportive environment for all students.

"As with all personnel matters with former and current employees, we are not at liberty to share additional information."

