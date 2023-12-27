Dover police arrest suspect in random, 'ambush-style' shootings of 4 victims, 1 who died

Dover police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of four people, one fatally, earlier this month in three separate “ambush-style" attacks.

Jaquan Fletcher, 20, of Dover was charged with the murder of a 42-year-old Dover man and the attempted murder of three other men, ages 35, 45, and 59.

None appear to have any previous relationship with the suspect, Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. said.

Thomas Johnson Jr., chief of the Dover Police Department, speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, where an arrest was announced on a fatal shooting earlier this month.

“We believe that we have disrupted the behavior of a violent individual who chose his victims at random,” Johnson said. “He took his time, carefully aimed his shots and carried out what could only be described as ‘ambush-style’ shootings. If not for his arrest, it is highly likely he would have struck again.”

At a press conference Wednesday, police credited the arrest to a team effort by the department and other law enforcement agencies, along with advances in technology, including video cameras and vehicle identification techniques.

Relatives of Frederick Tolson, the victim who died, said he was a caring, outgoing person who worked as a barber.

“He always showed up. He was supportive,” said his daughter, Jazmine Tolson. “He was always there for us no matter what.”

Jazmine’s grandmother, Jacqueline Watts, said, “He was always attentive of people’s needs, a good guy.”

The family of Frederick Tolson attends a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, where police announced an arrest in connection to his homicide and two other shootings in the town earlier this month.

Jazmine’s mother, Tamika Watts, remembers Frederick as having a friendly, bubbly personality.

She said the arrest “gives us a sense of peace. It won’t change everything, but it does help.”

Jazmine said after the arrest, she felt “really relieved.”

Hearing that the suspect was apparently shooting people at random “is a lot to take in,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking. I can’t believe that it happened.”

What happened in the three shootings?

The first crime happened Dec. 2 at about 5:30 a.m. in the Wawa parking lot on Forrest Avenue (Route 8).

A 45-year-old man was returning to his vehicle after exiting the store when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds to his upper body.

The second shooting occurred Dec. 8 at about 2 a.m. at Village Drive and Quail Hollow Drive. Police received a report of multiple shots fired in the area and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was treated for injuries at the hospital.

The third shooting happened Dec. 14 at about 8:45 p.m. on Ann Avenue. Police investigated a report of a shooting and found two men with gunshots in the upper body. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Frederick Tolson, 42, died from his injuries. The second man, age 59, survived and was in stable condition.

Tolson’s family said that the second man was a relative who is out of the hospital and doing better.

Connecting the crimes and arresting the suspect

“There was a significant amount of evidence at all three crime scenes that makes it clear this was the same individual,” Chief Johnson said.

The lead investigator in the case was Master Cpl. Nathaniel Warren III, assisted by Sgt. Christopher Bumgarner, and they said the entire department collaborated to solve the cases.

The investigation included going door to door to homes and businesses, asking people if they saw anything related to the crime or anything suspicious – and if they had any video cameras in place that could help solve the case. They also credited the city government with investing in more cameras throughout the city.

“Video surveillance and the community’s help were crucial in this case,” Warren said.

Video footage led to a potential vehicle and that led to more evidence, while advances in technology and all the data that’s available helped police check on potential connections.

“You start piecing the puzzle together and picking up speed,” Johnson said, and finding enough evidence to show that the shootings were related.

In the first case, investigators discovered that the suspect was hiding near or behind bushes. The victim didn’t see who fired the shots.

In the second case, police determined the suspect must have shot at the victim from a hidden position and from a significant distance.

In the third case, the scenario was similar, with the shooter firing from a concealed position.

The victims didn’t see who shot them, and police said there was no evidence of an argument or conflict before the crimes.

“Intelligence gathered from the third crime scene helped to link the chain of events together and pointed to a single individual,” Johnson said.

The handgun seized in the case was matched to evidence at all three locations, Chief Deputy Attorney General Alex Mackler said.

Within 24 hours of the third shooting, police identified the suspect and found he was wanted by Delaware State Police on unrelated charges.

On Dec. 15, the Dover Police Special Operations Response Team used a search warrant at Fletcher’s home in the 200 block of Isabelle Isle at an apartment complex off of Dover High Drive near Dover High School. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The case was sent to the attorney general’s office and by Dec. 20, a list of charges was finalized.

On Dec. 21, Fletcher was arraigned and charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and six counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from carrying one.

Fletcher was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $1.2 million bail while awaiting another court appearance.

