Dover police hire social worker; goal is to make connections

Feb. 28—Dover police have hired their first social worker, a person who will follow up with people after a police encounter to let them know where to get help from social service agencies, a Dover police official said.

Funded with a $109,000 federal COPS grant, the social worker will encourage people to make connections with all sorts of agencies and service providers — health care, substance-abuse treatment, mental health, homelessness, poverty and domestic abuse.

"She's not providing direct services, she's not responding to calls, she's basically a referral specialist," said Dover Police Capt. David Terlemezian. The Fire Department will also have access to the social worker.

Kaitlin Jones started the job last week. She had previously worked as a guidance counselor in Rochester schools and has a master's degree in social work.

The hiring is one of the first in the state and represents efforts to address the crime and punishment issues police are most known for.

Other police departments will learn a lot from Dover as the effort unfolds, said Joseph Hoebeke, the Hollis police chief and president of the New Hampshire Association of Police Chiefs.

"If it works the way it's intended, it's going to be a really good program," Hoebeke said.

He stressed that Dover is not replacing police with social workers. The follow-up after a police call is something that officers do themselves in smaller police departments, he said.

And he stressed that service such as mental-health and addiction treatment have to be available for the program to work. In the past, police have tried to get help for people only to find that none is available, Hoebeke said. He said only a fraction of police calls involve crime, and even fewer involve violent crime.

Dover police said the city, like others across the state, continues to struggle with the opioid crisis, homelessness and mental illness.

"Not everyone we deal with is criminally involved. A lot are just calling for help," Terlemezian said.

He gave several examples: a person with dementia found walking on the street; the family would find out about elder care. A domestic call; the school would know children experienced a traumatic night and didn't get much sleep; a fire call in a cold house; the residents will learn about heating assistance programs.

In Manchester, outreach is taking place on a limited basis. Police and health care workers hit the streets to encourage drug users to seek treatment and tell them where to get it.

And the police department is hiring a community coordinator with federal American Rescue Plan dollars, according to spokeswoman Heather Hamel.

Dover has set the starting hourly wage for a police social worker at $26.26, actually higher than that of the police officer 1 classification — $22.73. While the federal grant will cover the first year, the Dover Police Department has included the position in its proposed budget.

Terlemazian said the services won't necessarily mean a reduction in crime.

But they could free up police to address criminal issues.

For example, a Silver Alert — which involves a missing elderly person who may have wandered off and gotten lost — can take several officers away from crime-related work. If a social worker finds services for the person, a future Silver Alert may be avoided.

"She's not going to solve all the problems out there," the captain said, "but if there are connections, that's a win."