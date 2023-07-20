Dover police to host National Night Out event for public

DOVER — Chief William Breault announced the Dover Police Department will host a National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the police station at 46 Chestnut St. It will run 4 to 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

National Night Out is a time for community members to meet with police officers, discuss issues, learn what thepolice do, and unite with the common goal of crime prevention and safety. The public will be able to take tours of the station and see a variety of displays around the building, including specialized equipment and vehicles.These will include a police cruiser, the police motorcycle, the crime scene vehicle and the tactical rescue vehicle. Several officers, including a police dog (K9 officer) will attend and interact with the public.

“The Dover Police Department recognizes the importance of getting to know the members of our community and the value of positive police-community partnerships. National Night Out is an excellent opportunity for police officers and community members to meet and interact. This goes a long way toward solving community problems together,” Breault said.

There will also be community organizations on hand to provide literature and other information related to health, safety, and wellness. Information on drug prevention, treatment and recovery resources, violence prevention, and local mental health resources will be available to the public through various booths at the event. The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 443 will cook burgers and hot dogs free for the public.Dover’s National Night Out is a family oriented event and is affiliated with National Night Out, which involves over 35 million people in more than 10,000 communities across the nation.

Information: facebook.com/DoverNHPolice or contact Lt. Alex Mitrushi at (603) 516-6122 or a.mitrushi@dover.nh.gov

