Dover police investigating after man's body found in neighborhood off South Morris Street

Dover police are looking for clues after they found the body of a man Monday morning in a mostly residential neighborhood off South Morris Street.

Police sent a letter to residents confirming the man was found at 5:21 a.m. and later pronounced deceased near the area of South Morris and Boonton streets, a few blocks south of the Crescent Field recreation area.

An "investigation into natural causes" is being conducted by the town detective bureau, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, the Sheriff's office and the county Medical Examiner's office.

The man was not identified and "no further information will be released out of respect for the family's privacy," the letter reads.

Three public deaths in July

Dover police previously announced the deaths of three homeless men in town in July. One man was found deceased near train tracks running under a highway overpass. Another body was recovered in Rockaway after a man was seen falling into a rain-swollen Rockaway River. Those men were not identified.

A third man, Rene Rivera Hernandez, 47, died when he was struck in the head with a rock by another homeless man during a fight near a homeless encampment near the same overpass. Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos, 34, was charged with manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Man's body found in Dover neighborhood off South Morris Street