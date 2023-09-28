DOVER — Dover police Lt. Mark Nadeau graduated as a member of the 287th session of the FBI National Academy, according to an announcement by city Police Chief William Breault. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Sept. 14.

Nadeau was the only officer selected from New Hampshire to attend the academy, according to the chief. Nationally, less than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program. Breault is the only other active Dover police officer to have attended the FBI National Academy.

Nadeau has been a New Hampshire police officer for 18 years and is currently assigned as the department’s Special Services Bureau commander, which oversees the agency’s Special Investigations Unit, Crime Scene Unit and Legal Unit.

The FBI National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 287th session consisted of one hundred and ninety-nine law enforcement officers from 46 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, four military organizations, and three federal civilian organizations.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover police Lt. Mark Nadeau graduates from FBI National Academy