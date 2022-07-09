Dover police officers credited with saving suicidal teenager's life with 'swift actions'

DOVER — Two city police officers were recently awarded with the department’s Life Saving Award for preventing a suicidal teen from jumping off a downtown parking garage.

Police said Detective Molly Martuscello and Officer Juel Cooper responded to calls  June 10 about a 16-year-old boy on the top level of the Orchard Street Parking Garage sitting on the edge of the uppermost wall. The city police station is adjacent to the garage. The teen appeared as though he was preparing to jump based off his body language and demeanor, according to police.

Martuscello and Cooper approached the teen, who they believed was not aware of their presence, police said, and grabbed him by his arms, pulling him from the ledge. While the officers were speaking with him, he stood up and attempted to jump over the wall but was prevented from doing so once again by Cooper and Martuscello, police said.

'Don't stop asking for help': What NH youth are saying about mental health crisis

Officer Juel Cooper, left, Sgt. David Collis and Detective Molly Martuscello were recently honored by the Dover Police Department. Cooper and Martuscello were credited with saving a suicidal teenager's life. Collis was promoted.
Officer Juel Cooper, left, Sgt. David Collis and Detective Molly Martuscello were recently honored by the Dover Police Department. Cooper and Martuscello were credited with saving a suicidal teenager's life. Collis was promoted.

'I wanted to help': Dover student embraces Teen Mental Health First Aid Training

The Dover Police Department credits the "swift actions" of Martuscello and Cooper with saving the teen’s life. The teen was immediately taken for a mental health evaluation and the department’s police social worker remains in contact with the teen's parents to offer assistance and resources. The department stated that “he continues to receive treatment and is doing better.”

Swearing in patrol sergeant

Another member of the Dover Police Department was recognized during a July 8 ceremony.

Sgt. David Collis, who has been with the department for nearly 11 years, was sworn in. During his time with the department, he has held various positions including field training officer and problem-oriented policing officer. He has also been a longtime member of the Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit. Collis has been assigned to the Field Operations Division as a patrol sergeant.

Local news: Download the Fosters.com mobile app to stay connected

If you need help

Suicide Lifeline – If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

Seacoast Mental Health Center can be reached at (603) 431-6703.

National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) New Hampshire can be reached at (603) 225-5359. NAMI Maine can be reached at (800) 464-5767.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover NH police officers credited with saving suicidal teen

