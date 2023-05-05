Dover police seek suspect in 'edged weapon' assault behind gym on Central Ave.
DOVER — A woman sustained "superficial lacerations" around her head, believed to have been caused by a "edged weapon" in a wooded area behind Planet Fitness on Central Avenue Friday morning, according to police Lt. Mark Nadeau.
The woman was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for treatment of the head wounds after the assault, police said.
Nadeau said while the woman initially reported being assaulted by several people, police believe they have identified a suspect and are actively looking to interview her. He said police expect to make an arrest quickly.
"We believe this is a woman who lives in Portsmouth," Nadeau said. "From interviews, we also feel the incident is drug related."
This story will be updated.
