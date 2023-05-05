Dover police seek suspect in 'edged weapon' assault behind gym on Central Ave.

DOVER — A woman sustained "superficial lacerations" around her head, believed to have been caused by a "edged weapon" in a wooded area behind Planet Fitness on Central Avenue Friday morning, according to police Lt. Mark Nadeau.

The woman was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for treatment of the head wounds after the assault, police said.

The Dover Police Department is investigating an assault behind Planet Fitness on Central Avenue.

Nadeau said while the woman initially reported being assaulted by several people, police believe they have identified a suspect and are actively looking to interview her. He said police expect to make an arrest quickly.

"We believe this is a woman who lives in Portsmouth," Nadeau said. "From interviews, we also feel the incident is drug related."

