Dover Reports First Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS Of $1.21 ($1.39 On An Adjusted Basis); Suspends 2020 Guidance With An Objective To Reinstate Next Quarter

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. , April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) More





Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

% Change U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 1,656



$ 1,725



(4.0) % Net earnings

176



106



66.8 % Diluted EPS

1.21



0.72



68.1 %













Non-GAAP Organic revenue decline









(2.7) % Adjusted net earnings 1

203



182



11.4 % Adjusted diluted EPS

1.39



1.24



12.1 %

1 For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, adjusted net earnings excluded after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.7 million and $26.7 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $6.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively. In addition, the three months ended March 31, 2020, also excluded a $5.0 million non-cash after-tax gain on the sale of the Chino branch of The AMS Group, and the three months ended March 31, 2019 excluded a $46.9 million non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.7 billion , a decline of 4% (-3% organic) compared to the first quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $176 million increased 67%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.21 was up 68%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $203 million grew 11%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.39 was up 12% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin , said, "Our first quarter results are entirely attributable to the perseverance of Dover's employees as they diligently continued to serve our customers in this challenging environment, which unfortunately deteriorated progressively through the quarter. We anticipate that the challenge will not be over soon, but we will gather the collective strength of our resilient business portfolio, sound financial position, and the resolve of our entire Dover team to continue to serve both our internal and external partners.

"As we expected, Q1 top-line was weaker year-over-year given a challenging comparable period, which was exacerbated by the pandemic-related challenges, particularly in China and Italy , and increasingly difficult trading conditions in the capital goods and textiles sectors of the global economy. Bookings were flat year-over-year in the quarter yielding an increased backlog compared to the same time last year, providing some support ahead of what we expect to be a difficult second quarter. Despite our lower revenue in the quarter, we increased segment margins and grew absolute net earnings as a result of carryover benefits from our productivity initiatives and prudent debt refinancing undertaken in late 2019. This has been augmented by additional cost actions carried out as the quarter progressed.

"In the first quarter we started facing headwinds associated with the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to operational interruptions and increased business uncertainty. Our foremost focus has been on the health and safety of our employees and partners, as well as on supporting the many important societal functions through our portfolio of businesses, such as retail fueling, food retail, food packaging, biopharma, municipal waste removal and many others. We remained largely operational in the US and most of Europe through Q1, although our facilities were down in China , Italy , India and Malaysia for several weeks during the quarter.

"We are approaching the uncertainty and challenges in the second quarter and the rest of 2020 with resolve and from a position of strength given our strong balance sheet and operational execution momentum, and we are taking additional steps to manage through these times. Where appropriate, our businesses are reducing production capacity to prevailing demand conditions and we have taken steps across the portfolio and at the corporate center to reduce our controllable costs. We are keenly focused on working capital management as demonstrated by our first quarter cash flow results and have initiated a capital spending plan review that has resulted in a materially lower full year capital expense forecast, without deferring strategic ongoing initiatives. Additionally, in the spirit of prudent liquidity management, we have drawn a $500M portion of our revolver facility considering the current commercial paper market conditions, even though we have no long-term debt maturities until 2025.