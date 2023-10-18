Dover school board was placed in lockdown after reports of gunfire during meeting

The Dover board of education meeting at the high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening after unconfirmed reports of possible nearby gunfire were made to school security and police, multiple sources said.

"We were in the middle of a discussion and I see the security guard come in," said board President Daniella Mendez. "Next thing we know, the superintendent starts closing the doors and says there were gunshots reported, and we're going into a lockdown."

Dover Police Chief John Delaney said police responded to the area of the high school at 8:40 p.m., but could not verify the source of the noise.

"The caller reported they were inside the building when they heard a noise they believed were three gunshots coming from outside the building, near the field area," Delaney told the Daily Record.

Only one report of the noise was received by the Morris County 911 call center, he added.

"The entire school was in lockdown," Mendez said. "They told us to go into the back of the room and just huddle, get down."

Delaney said police "checked the surrounding area and spoke with numerous bystanders who stated they did not hear the noise that was reported."

Police remained on scene as a precaution

Mendez added she was unaware of any other activities taking place in the school at the time of the lockdown.

Police also checked with staff at surrounding businesses who also advised no loud noises were reported, Delaney said. After checking the area, police personnel remained on the scene as a precaution "to ensure the safety of the public and to provide an increased police presence."

Mendez said that when the lockdown was over, "We immediately went into executive session to find out what the heck happened."

"We were told the custodian reported that she heard gunshots," Mendez said. "There were also board members who said they heard something and thought it was thunder."

Mendez added that police told school staff they did not execute a complete sweep of the building, motivating her to end the meeting. A majority of the board voted to adjourn.

"We couldn't responsibly keep the public here without confidently saying a full sweep was done and we would be secure," she said.

Fear of trans bias

For Mendez, the lockdown also triggered personal fears of being targeted as the first trans person elected to lead a board of education in New Jersey.

"One of the first things that popped into my head is with the political climate we're in, where trans folks are under attack across the country and even in New Jersey" she said. "I thought, 'Is someone here to hurt the trans board of education president?' It's a scary time for trans folks, and this hit me particularly hard because of the threat. I was extremely shaken up."

Mendez said the incident would likely be a topic of discussion at the board's next meeting on November 14.

"I am not qualified to speak about the details and safety protocols but I do know there is no board work more important than our lives," she said.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Dover school board meeting placed in lockdown after reports of gunfire