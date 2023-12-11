Dover Schools among Ohio districts to receive threats; FBI deems them 'not credible'

DOVER ‒ Dover City Schools was among several districts around Ohio that received a threatening email purportedly from a Russian terrorist organization claiming to have planted explosives in American schools.

A combination of local law enforcement agencies and the FBI investigated the threat and found it to be unsubstantiated, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Superintendent Karie McCrate sent out a letter Sunday to Dover parents telling them that principals of two schools ‒ Dover High School and Dover Avenue ‒ received the threatening email.

More on threat: State-wide bomb threats against schools deemed 'not credible' by law enforcement agencies

"Upon receiving the email, we contacted our local law enforcement," she wrote. "We are thankful for our Dover Police Department for responding quickly and working with our school leaders. While they have found no evidence suggesting risk to our local schools or community, there is a heightened awareness, They, too, are paying attention to this and, as an extra precaution, increasing security and their presence in and around our schools."

She noted that the Ohio School Safety Center, the Department of the Education and Workforce and the FBI have all been notified.

"We recognize that news like this may cause worry," McCrate wrote. "We are committed to keeping you informed with clear and up-to-date information. Please continue to remind your children, as age appropriate, that if they 'See something, say something.'"

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Police heighten presence around Dover Schools after threat