Dover Township man charged with raping a woman: Northern York County Regional Police

A Dover Township man has been charged with raping a woman at his home in February, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Jonah S. Grim, 19, of the 3300 block of Village Court Drive, has been charged with rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, indecent assault forcible compulsion and indecent assault without the victim's consent.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

The woman, who lives in Clarion County, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted on Feb. 10 while visiting an acquaintance in Dover Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police allege Grim raped the woman after inviting her to his home because she was upset about her grandfather's death. The two knew each other through a mutual friend.

After meeting Grim's parents, the woman, Grim and one of his friends went into his bedroom to hang out. The friend fell asleep, and Grim sat down beside the woman and started touching her, according to an affidavit of probable cause. She felt uncomfortable and told him to stop. He stopped and returned to playing video games.

The friend left the room to go to work mid-morning, and Grim also left. The woman was drifting off to sleep when she was awoken to Grim climbing on top of her, the affidavit states. She told him to stop and get off of her.

"Grim placed his hand over her mouth and told her 'he was going to do what he was going to do,'" the affidavit states.

The woman reported the sexual assault to police and told authorities that her shorts had semen on them. Police obtained a DNA sample from Grim and compared it with the one from the clothing. They were a match, the affidavit states.

Police allege that Grim said he never had sex with the woman.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Dover Township Pa. man charged with raping a woman: police