Dover Township man charged in weekend Walmart shooting in northern York County

A man who shot another individual in the Walmart in Newberry Township on Sunday has been charged, according to Newberry Township Police.

Pedro Rosado-Fernandez, 32, of the 100 block of Omaha Avenue in Dover Township, has been charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was released on $25,000 bail.

The individual who was injured was Raphet Huertas, who is an ex-boyfriend of Rosado-Fernandez's girlfriend, according to police. Huertas suffered a single gunshot wound to the arm.

Law enforcement evacuated the store after the shooting happened. It initially was dispatched as a possible active shooter.

Police say Rosado-Fernandez went to the store around 4 p.m. with his girlfriend and her daughter. His girlfriend told police that she had received several text messages that day from Huertas. He asked to see his daughter.

When she received a text just after 4 p.m., asking where she was, she replied that she was at Walmart. He responded that he was at the store.

Video surveillance shows that Huertas and a female entered the store and walked to the back where they found the couple. Huertas pulled a black-and-gold box cutter and held it at his side as he moved toward Rosado-Fernandez and his girlfriend.

Rosado-Fernandez stepped in between his girlfriend and Huertas, who walked back to where the female he entered the store with was standing.

That's when Rosado-Fernandez retrieved a 9 millimeter pistol from a bag and moved toward Huertas while aiming the gun at him, the affidavit states. Rosado-Fernandez discharged the weapon, striking Huertas in the right forearm. It appeared to cause an arterial bleed.

Bystanders helped Huertas by making a tourniquet and rendering aid, an affidavit states.

Rosado-Fernandez told police that Huertas grabbed the gun, causing him to pull the trigger, the affidavit states. He asked someone to call 911 and told Walmart staff that he was the shooter. He remained at the store until police arrived.

Police said Rosado-Fernandez was detained by an off-duty law enforcement officer until police arrived.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Dover Township man charged in shooting at the Walmart in northern York County