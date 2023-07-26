Dover woman charged with selling cocaine in Exeter, causing death

EXETER — A Dover woman is facing felony charges for allegedly selling drugs, which resulted in the death of a man.

Ashley Q. Holt, 40, was arrested and charged with two felonies on July 25. She is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockingham Superior Court Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Exeter police said the investigation began on March 9, 2023, when officers and fire personnel responded to a local residence for an adult male who was not breathing and CPR was in progress. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the death determined that it was the result of a suspected overdose. A toxicology report later listed the cause of death as “acute combined alcohol and cocaine toxicity.”

“An extensive investigation continued to ensue, and probable cause was found to issue an arrest warrant for an individual alleged to have sold the cocaine to the victim,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a press release.

Holt is being held without bail. She is being represented by the New Hampshire Public Defender's Office, according to court records.

The Exeter Police Department received assistance in the investigation from the Rockingham and Strafford County Sheriff’s Offices and the U.S. Marshal’s New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force.

