Dover woman convicted of violating civil rights act after threatening child

Dec. 30—A Dover woman was convicted of violating the state's civil rights law after she threatened a child and called him a racial slur.

Kristina Graper, 51, of Dover, was convicted of violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act on Wednesday, after she defaulted by not filing a response to the attorney general's complaint.

Prosecutors with the state Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit said that after a 9-year-old Black child accidentally broke Graper's son's toy, Graper called the boy a racial slur and said she would "kneel on his neck."

The incident took place just under a year after George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer, who kneeled on Floyd's neck.

The civil rights charge meant prosecutors believed Graper was motivated by the boy's race, and that she meant to terrorize him and the court agreed.

Graper is prohibited from contacting the victim or his family, or from going within 250 feet of them for three years, or longer if the attorney general brings the matter before a judge again. Graper also received a $2,500 fine, with $2,000 suspended for three years.