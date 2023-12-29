Dover woman dodges life sentence after Exeter drug death: Here's why charge was dropped

EXETER — A Dover woman who was arrested for allegedly selling a fatal dose of cocaine to a 52-year-old man in July will not face a life sentence, prosecutors said.

Ashley Holt, 40, was indicted this month on two counts of selling cocaine, including one count of selling the drug within 1,000 feet of a school zone. Both charges are Class A felonies, each carrying a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

Holt was initially charged by Exeter police with the sale of a controlled drug with death resulting. The penalty for that charge is a life sentence in prison in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors, however, filed a notice to dismiss the death-resulting charge in November in Rockingham Superior Court. Assistant County Attorney Roger Chadwick wrote in the motion the deceased man’s autopsy ruled out a conviction on the charge.

“Due to results of the autopsy and other findings, the state is unable to proceed to prove the death resulting charge beyond a reasonable doubt,” Chadwick wrote in the Nov. 27 notice.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said she could not comment further because the criminal case against Holt is still open.

Holt is scheduled to be arraigned on the two indictments Jan. 19 in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.

Her attorney, Paul Garrity, could not be reached for comment. However, Garrity argued at the time of her bail hearing that any cocaine Holt may have sold cannot be linked to the man’s death.

Exeter police began investigating Holt the day they discovered the man unresponsive in a home on Court Street March 9 and declared him deceased at the scene. Detectives determined the death was the result of a suspected overdose, according to police.

Ashley Q. Holt, 40, was arrested and charged with two drug-related felonies on July 25.

The officers said they found the man deceased, lying on his bed with a plate, cut straw, white powder and credit card at a nearby desk, the affidavit states. A toxicology report later listed the cause of death as “acute combined alcohol and cocaine toxicity.”

Holt was identified through a search by police of the man’s phone, which included a conversation with a contact “Ashley Coco.” The contact was identified through T Mobile as Holt, the affidavit stated, and they said the texts revealed the coordination of a drug sale in Exeter that night. She was arrested on the death resulting charge and a felony sale of a controlled drug charge.

Holt was released on $1,000 bail, but prosecutors originally called for her to remain in preventative detention. They said the death resulting charge was on par with first-degree murder in that it warranted detention in addition to a life sentence.

In a bail hearing, Garrity argued the police affidavit shows the cocaine sold by Holt may not have been the only amount of the drug the man consumed that night. He points to text messages from the buyer sent to Holt that state he doubted the potency of the drug. He argued the fact the customer complained indicated he may have gotten more cocaine somewhere else.

“It’s maybe a gram,” the text to Holt read. “It ain't 200 worth and I have yet to feel the feeling and I’m already half-way through.”

According to the indictments handed down, Holt allegedly sold the cocaine to the man March 8 near Phillips Exeter Academy. If convicted, Holt faces a jail sentence of 3½ to 7 years in prison on each count.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Prosecutors drop charge against Dover woman in fatal Exeter drug case