Dover woman robbed at her apartment

Jul. 15—DOVER — A Dover woman had about $600 worth of items stolen from her apartment after three people, including one with a gun, reportedly forced their way into her home Wednesday night.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called shortly before 9:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Center Street West in Dover for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

A 44-year-old woman reported she was in her apartment when she heard a knock at the door. The woman opened the door a little bit, but it was then forced open by two women and a man who held a gun to her face and head, Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said.

The group went through the woman's apartment and took an unspecified number of electronic items with an estimated total value of $600.

The woman was able to give detailed descriptions of the women, but was not able to provide many details on the man.

One of the female suspects is described as a white woman, approximately 5 feet 5 inches, 130 pounds, wearing an orange shirt with auburn or red hair that was pulled back, and acne on her face. The second suspect was described as a white woman, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, wearing a red or maroon short-sleeved shirt with black shorts.

The two women and the man are believed to be in their 30s.

Law enforcement searched the area, but did not find the suspects. Behrns said neighbors were not aware anything had occurred.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Rochester and Olmsted County at 1-800-222-8477.