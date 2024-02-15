Dover's homeless crisis is untenable. We have to address it

As one of your elected city leaders, I think that it is important to keep the public aware of the current homelessness issue in our community.

On Jan. 25, members of the community came out to the Safety Advisory and Transportation Committee Meeting, which I chair, to give testimony about the homeless crisis in the city of Dover. As many are aware, homelessness has been one of the most difficult and complicated problems the Dover City Council has ever been asked to solve. My colleague, forth district Councilman Roy Sulder, made a request to place the issue of homeless tent camps on the committee agenda due to safety concerns on College Road where a tent camp has been put up next to Delaware State University brought the discussion to the forefront.

Dover City Hall

At the meeting, there were advocates from both sides — one side saying we do not have affordable housing resources, camping should be tolerated and more shelters are needed with better mental health resources. Conversely, there are property owners and business owners saying they pay a large portion of the city’s taxes and expect the city to enforce the law. There are clearly different views on how to address Dover’s homeless crisis.

People in Dover believe that the city is not doing enough to battle homelessness while others say the city is not equipped to handle the daily issues of the homeless — not just the issue of homeless people being on our streets. Some of my colleagues on council say, “to combat these issues, it needs to happen on the state level, the city is not a social service agency.” In addition, some say many homeless people have been offered help but turn it down.

For me, it comes down to doing something instead of nothing and finding a reasonable solution for both sides. I find it heartbreaking to see many people, including our nation’s veterans and children, shivering in the cold and trying to find a warm place to sleep, what further disturbs me is as the homeless population noticeably increases throughout the city of Dover is the inadequate response by local and state leaders to the surging crisis.

In 2017, when serving on city council, I was asked to work with other community members on the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Commission to end homelessness in the city of Dover. At the time, there were many ideas and proposals that were brought to the table to include creative solutions for additional resources; exploring outside–the–box thinking, particularly strategies that other cities have used; and enhance partnerships with non-profits and houses of worship. The final commission report was submitted to the Mayor for review and action. Yet today we see no change but a situation that has gotten worse since 2017.

People suffering from homelessness in America has been documented as far back as 1640 and, as a child, I was exposed to it when my father took me to visit New York City back in the 1970s. I remember homeless people walking along the Bowery. Seeing this had an impact on me — and made me want to help those in need.

I have been serving the homeless population for more than 20 years through volunteering at the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, Code Purple and out on the street. I previously served on the board of directors for Interfaith, working to improve governance and build better strategies for the shelter. Those who are homeless often fit three of the major categories, mental illness, addiction or poverty. As an active participant in assisting the homeless, the largest obstacles I see are our limited mental health resources and services. Poor mental health is both a cause and consequence of homelessness. It is reported that an estimated 20% and 25% of the U.S. homeless population suffers from severe mental illness, compared to 6% of the general public.

Now, we can continue to create a committee — after committee, after committee — and shelf the issue while the dilemma continues or ban together as a community and demand pathways to success. Everyone must exert equal effort. What we need is direct public support and interaction with the homeless on the street. Given the urgency of the situation, I believe the state and local government must respond right now.

I think it may be time for Gov. John Carney to appoint a czar to lead and coordinate all agencies and parties involved with the primary goal to provide enough temporary housing and services to people on the street to get them back to self-sustaining, normal lives.

There may be a lot of work ahead of us, but you really don’t not know how much you can do until you stand up and decide to try.

Councilman Brian E. Lewis serves the second district and is chairman of the safety advisory and transportation committee for the city of Dover.

Brian E. Lewis is a Democrat running for Kent County Sheriff.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover Delaware homelessness crisis: Carney must act