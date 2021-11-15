Dover's Lawrence Pilla dies by suicide in prison after sentencing for sex assault

Lawrence Pilla was arrested in 2020 in Dover.

A day after pleading guilty to multiple counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a teenager, a Dover man sentenced to 20 to 60 years in New Hampshire state prison died by suicide last week.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, the death of 61-year-old Lawrence Pilla on Nov. 9, 2021 was ruled a suicide. Tammy Jackson, a spokesperson for the court, confirmed the identity of the man, who she said had previously attempted suicide last year after the allegations came to light.

Lawrence Pilla pleaded guilty Nov. 8 in Strafford County Superior Court.

Last year, Pilla was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl known to him over the course of three years, according to the Dover Police Department, Foster's previously reported. Pilla, who lived on Samuel Hanson Avenue in Dover, faced five sexual assault charges.

He was sentenced last Monday and sent state prison immediately after, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty Nov. 8 in Strafford County Superior Court in Dover, and died the next day.

