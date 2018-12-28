Dow's early gains fade as stock market looks to build on rebound, end with weekly gain

The stock market gave up its early gains and was trading modestly lower in late-morning Friday, as it attempts to extend a recovery on Wall Street that has been characterized by wild trading and big gains that began the day after Christmas.

At around 11:10 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 35 points, after an early gain of more than 160 points.

Thursday, the blue chip stock gauge recovered from a decline of more than 600 points to finish 260 points higher, its biggest intraday reversal since the financial crisis. That wild ride followed the Dow’s first-ever daily gain of more than 1,000 points on Wednesday, which helped it avert its first official bear market, or 20 percent drop.

The stock market’s rebound the past few sessions after its worst Christmas Eve performance ever puts it on track for its first positive week of returns since the last week of November.

Wall Street pros say stocks were due for a bounce after the Dow fell more than 4,000 points in just 14 trading days, a violent decline that drove valuations down to multi-year lows. Fear among investors spiked to its highest level since the first market scare of 2018 back in February.

Trading on Wall Street has become extremely volatile in recent weeks, as investors navigate a slew of headwinds, ranging from fears of rising interest rates causing a recession, political discord in Washington, D.C. that has led to a government shutdown and persistent fears about slowing growth around the globe exacerbated by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The swift turnaround in stocks the past few sessions enabled both the Dow and the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index to narrowly avoid closing down more than 20 percent from their recent highs and entering their first official bear market since 2009.

Heading into Friday’s trading session, both the Dow, down 6.4 percent in 2018, and the S&P 500, off 6.9 percent this year, are on track for their worst performing year since 2008.

Financial pros expect the volatility to continue.

The good news is that after narrowly avoiding a bear market in the Christmas Eve rout, the S&P 500 starts the day down 15.1 percent since its record high in late September, which keeps it deep in correction territory but a far distance from a bear market.

Stocks got a lift in recent days due to strong holiday retail sales, which reduced concerns about the health of the consumer. Wall Street pros also say stocks were due for a rebound after relentless selling for weeks.

The stock market is also getting a lift from pension funds moving money into stocks to get their asset mixes back at the desired level after weeks of selling that reduced the value of their holdings, as well as the end of year-end tax loss selling by investors looking to reduce their 2019 tax bills.

President Donald Trump's statement earlier this week that he still backs Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell also has reduced anxiety on Wall Street. Trump has been critical of Powell-led Fed for raising interest rates, which the president fears will harm the economy.

For now, professional investors are debating whether the selling which engulfed stocks in the final month of the year, putting it on track for its worst December since 1931, has run its course – at least for the time being.

