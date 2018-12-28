A bear market still lurks despite this week's stock rally on the Dow

Wall Street’s nearly 10-year-old bull is on the ropes despite this week's historic rally. A dreaded bear market, while not quite official yet, is hovering in the shadows.

While the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index’s 15.1 percent drop from its September high of 2930.75, hasn’t reached the 20-percent threshold normally used to declare an official bear, the financial fallout is sizable enough to make it feel like a bear.

Day after day of big losses and regular daily swings of 500 points or more in the Dow Jones industrial average – not to mention the market’s worst December since 1931 -- all are symptoms of a struggling market. This week’s head-spinning ups and downs in the market only add to investors’ angst and confusion.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Ameriprise Chief Investment Strategist David Joy said of a bear-market mentality. “But there are worrisome signs,” especially the sharp drop in consumer confidence this month.

Joy says he was heartened that the S&P 500 index didn’t quite breach bear market territory or dip below its 200-week moving average Monday, and then rallied from that level Wednesday before adding to those gains in another wild trading session Thursday.

What’s a bear market?

So what is a bear market? It is a period of declining stock prices in which a broad market gauge like the S&P 500 falls 20 percent from a prior high. Bears normally are caused by a recession, wildly optimistic investors, ridiculously overpriced stocks or interest rate shocks that cause economic contractions. These downdrafts are normally accompanied by rising investor fear levels as losses mount.

"Rising prices attract buyers, and falling prices attract sellers," says Jason Ware, chief investment officer and chief economist of Albion Financial Group.

The latest leg down in the current sell-off was sparked by the market’s disappointment with the Federal Reserve recent decision to hike interest rates for a fourth time this year and signal two more hikes in 2019. Wall Street was hoping the Fed would say they are done raising rates.

The market seems “more irritable these days, and seemingly minor communication blunders can cause disproportionate reactions, says economist Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics.

These steep sell-offs typically mark the end of good times. On average, these bear market drops, which are feared by investors, last 21 months and result in 40 percent declines, according to an S&P Dow Jones Indices analysis of the 13 S&P 500 bear market since 1929.

The continued slide in stock prices means the pain in investor portfolios is spreading and adding up to real money. An investment of $100,000 in the S&P 500 at the market peak in September, is now worth about $15,100 less as of the market's Dec. 27 close.

After more than a decade of rising stock prices aided by cheap money and zero percent interest rates provided by the Fed, the market is undergoing a violent shakeout. That's because the central bank has started draining stimulus from the system, and that pushes rates back to more normal levels.

Less support from the Fed, investors fear, will thrust the economy, which grew at a 3.45 percent rate in the third quarter, into recession and cause profits of U.S. companies to shrink.

Few stocks have been spared from the rout.

The list of companies already mauled by the bear reads like a Who’s Who of American business: General Electric; Federal Express; Facebook; Ford; Apple, Amazon, Home Depot and Target, to name a few.

Spreading pain in stock market

The market gloom is even more widespread than investors might realize. In the latest sign of trouble, the technology-packed Nasdaq, entered a bear market this month but is now just shy of it – down 18.9 percent from its peak – after the post-Christmas rally.