Dow, Bitcoin Price Wobble While Trump Gives Ridiculous Stock Market Analysis

Neither the Dow nor the bitcoin price made a strong move ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, though US President Donald Trump’s bombastic stock market commentary provided more than enough entertainment for investors on Wall Street and Main Street alike.

Dow Quiet as Stock Market Enters Mid-week Session

Shortly before the market open, Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures had declined by 24 points or 0.09 percent, implying a fair value loss of 25.32 points. S&P 500 futures declined 0.04 percent, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.11 percent in pre-bell trading.

Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average (blue), S&P 500 (red), and Nasdaq (orange) traded sideways ahead of the opening bell.

On Tuesday, all three US stock market indices crept to minor gains, so minor that you’d have to squint to see them.

