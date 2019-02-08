Dow Bleeds Below 25,000: Why Trade War Chaos is Rattling the Stock Market

Headlined by a plunging Dow, the U.S. stock market drifted further into the red on Friday after President Trump confirmed he will not meet China’s Xi Jinping before a self-imposed deadline to finalize a new trade agreement.

DOW ON TRACK FOR WORST LOSING STREAK OF 2019

All of Wall Street’s major indexes extended their slide on Friday, putting them on track for the longest losing skid of 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 187 points, or 0.8%, to 24,981.64. The index opened with a triple-digit loss, reflecting a volatile pre-market session for Dow futures.

The broad S&P 500 Index declined 0.6% to 2,690.49, with ten of 11 primary sectors recording losses. Energy stocks were the biggest laggards, falling 1.5% on average. Shares of materials and financial companies also fell more than 1%.

