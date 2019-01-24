Dow Creeps Higher, Bitcoin Price Avoids ETF-Fueled Collapse

By CCN.com: Neither the Dow Jones nor the bitcoin price looks poised to make a bold movement on Thursday, as both the traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets eye cautious entries into the US trading session.

Dow Inches up as US Stock Market Traders Remain Cautious

For the US stock market, unpredictable earnings season results continue to lurk on the horizon, leaving futures traders with little enthusiasm ahead of the market open.

As of 8:39 am ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had climbed 33 points or 0.13 percent, implying a gain of 36.38 points at the opening bell. S&P 500 futures gained 0.19 percent, and Nasdaq futures rose 0.51 percent to outperform its sister indices.

[caption id="attachment_159157" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] The Dow (blue), S&P 500 (red), and Nasdaq (orange) have seen significant volatility over the past day.[/caption]

dow jones futures More

