Dow Creeps Lower as Wall Street Braces for Trump’s State of the Union Address, Worsening Corporate Earnings Outlook

The U.S. stock market was mixed on Monday, as investors braced for another busy week for corporate earnings and economic data. President Donald Trump’s forthcoming State of the Union address will up the ante on congressional lawmakers racing to get a deal in place by the end of the week.

MIXED START TO BUSY WEEK

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened relatively flat on Monday, reflecting a tepid pre-market for Dow futures. The blue-chip index would later fall as much as 86 points before paring losses later in the session. At press time, the Dow 30 index was down 49 points, or 0.2%, at 25,014.21.

The broad S&P 500 Index reversed losses during the late-morning session and is currently trading 0.1% higher at 2,709.91. Energy and health care stocks declined sharply, offsetting sizable gains for information technology and communication services companies.

