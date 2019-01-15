Dow Dips, Bitcoin Clings to Gains as Tuesday Promises Volatility

The Dow Jones Industrial Average enters Tuesday seeking to snap a streak of two consecutive losing sessions, but the specters of the Brexit vote and earnings season threaten to derail the index’s mid-week recovery. The cryptocurrency market, meanwhile, continues to flash green, as bitcoin and other large-cap assets cling to Monday’s recovery while bracing for Constantinople, Ethereum’s upcoming hard fork.

Dow Trades Sideways in Advance of Opening Bell

Traditional markets remain shaky ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell, and futures contracts tracking the Dow and its peers spent much of the day bouncing around their levels at Monday’s close.

As of the time of writing at 8:32 am ET, Dow futures were down just 2 points to 23,865, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both traded slightly in the green with gains of 0.11 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.

Yesterday, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed in the red for the second consecutive day after posting a five-day winning streak. The Dow dropped 86.11 points or 0.36 percent, once again failing to break through and hold above the elusive 24,000 mark. The S&P 500 shed 13.65 points or 0.53 percent, and the Nasdaq endured a 65.56 or 0.94 percent drop-off.

Nevertheless, all three indices remain firmly in positive territory for 2019 and have mostly erased the mid-December losses that contributed to the stock market’s dismal end to last year.

Concern as JP Morgan Misses Profit for First Time in 15 Quarters

Wall Street continues to closely monitor corporate earnings as analysts weigh the risk of the US economy slipping into a recession.

Sentiment turned sour on Tuesday morning after JP Morgan missed profit expectations for the first time in 15 quarters. According to CNBC, the Jamie Dimon-led banking giant accrued $1.98 per share in profit during the fourth quarter of 2018, well below the $2.20 per share that analysts had expected.

Like Citigroup, which missed revenue targets but nevertheless rallied on stronger-than-expected profit figures, JP Morgan blamed a decline in bond trading revenue for weighing on its fourth-quarter performance.

“Despite a challenging quarter, we grew markets revenue in the investment bank for the year with record performance in equities and solid performance in fixed income,” CEO Jamie Dimon said in the earnings release.

Dimon, who has said that he does not believe the US is heading into the outer rings of a recession, nevertheless admonished the country’s leaders to “strike a collaborative, constructive tone, which would reinforce already-strong consumer and business sentiment. Businesses, government and communities need to work together to solve problems and help strengthen the economy for the benefit of everyone.”