Dow Futures, Bitcoin Price Dive as Bears Butcher Markets

The weekly US stock market trading session hasn’t even officially opened yet, but the bears are already holding the bulls’ feet to the fire in both the traditional and cryptocurrency markets, with Dow futures flashing a triple-digit decline and the bitcoin price slipping below support at $3,500.

Dow Takes Steep Losses as US-China Trade War, Government Shutdown Bite Back

As of 8:32 am ET on Monday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had declined by 193 points or 0.78 percent, implying an opening bell loss of 200 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also in the red, with the other two major US stock market indices taking losses of 0.58 percent and 0.66 percent, respectively.

dow jones futures, S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures More

Dow Jones Industrial Average (blue), S&P 500 (red), and Nasdaq (orange) futures all flashed sharp drops ahead of the opening bell.

All three indices had posted significant gains on Friday, propelling the stock market to its fifth consecutive weekly gain following December’s monster sell-off. The Dow ended the day up 184 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq plowed toward gains of around 1 percent, movements sparked by the surprise compromise that brought a temporary end to the 35-day partial US government shutdown.

Read the full story on CCN.com.