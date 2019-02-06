Dow Futures Claw Back Early Losses While Bitcoin Price Breaks Lower

Dow futures traded lower ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, signaling that traders may put the brakes on the US stock market’s multi-day winning streak. The bitcoin price, meanwhile, careened below the $3,400 mark and risks plowing through the critical support level that has stabilized the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks.

Dow Steels itself for Opening Bell Losses

As of 8:42 am ET, futures tracking all three major US stock market indices had recovered from moderate losses to trade in the green, with the Dow up 13 points, the S&P 500 up 1.25 points, and Nasdaq futures rising by 14.5 points.

However, the stock market remains poised to decline at the opening bell, with Dow futures implying losses of 22.52 points, S&P 500 futures anticipating losses of 3.95 points, and Nasdaq futures signaling a 2.77 point decline.

dow jones futures More

Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average (blue), S&P 500 (red), and Nasdaq (orange) recovered ahead of the opening bell after taking steeper losses earlier in the pre-market session.

