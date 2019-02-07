Dow Futures Dive, But This Analyst Says the Bitcoin Price’s Outlook is Even More Bleak

The US stock market appears ready to extend Wednesday’s declines into Thursday, with Dow futures flashing triple-digit declines ahead of the opening bell. Prices remain flat in the cryptocurrency market, but even one rabidly-bullish strategist has warned that bitcoin could endure another sell-off within the near future.

Dow Futures Slide as Guidance Cuts Mount

dow jones s&P 500 nasdaq More

Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average (blue), S&P 500 (red), and Nasdaq (orange) saw steep declines on Thursday.

As of 8:59 am ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had plunged by 133 points or 0.53 percent, implying an opening bell loss of 145.3 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlooks returns were even worse, with futures tracking the two other major stock market indices declining 0.61 percent and 0.69 percent, respectively.

On Wednesday, Wall Street’s three major indices had all slumped into the red. The Dow declined 21.22 points or 0.08 percent to close at 25,390.30, the Nasdaq fell by 0.36 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 0.22 percent to break a five-session winning streak. Oil, gas, and gold prices were also down in what proved to be a disappointing day across the board.

Read the full story on CCN.com.