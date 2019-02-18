Dow Futures Eke Higher on President’s Day as Democrats Prepare to Fight Trump’s Emergency Declaration

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher on Monday, as Democrats geared up to fight President Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a new steel barrier along the southern border with Mexico.

DOW INCHES HIGHER IN THIN TRADE

U.S. President’s Day saw thin trading volumes for stock futures on Monday. Dow Jones futures edged up 11 points to 25,899.00. The S&P 500 mini contract was unchanged at 2,777.00. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 9.25 points to reach 7,073.00.

The New York Stock Exchange was closed for the holiday. Markets will resume regular trading hours on Tuesday.

The U.S. stock market is coming off another week of gains after the White House embraced apparent progress in China trade negotiations on Friday. Talks are expected to resume this week in Washington. Both sides have until March 1 to reach a new trade deal before tariffs on Chinese goods are reinstated. President Trump said last week he may let the deadline “slide” if both sides continued to make progress.

