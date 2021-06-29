Dow futures inch up as banks gain ahead of consumer confidence data

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Devik Jain
·2 min read

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow edged higher on Tuesday as shares of big U.S. banks rose, while investors looked to consumer confidence data against the backdrop of rising inflation and a spike in new COVID-19 cases across Asia.

A reading of the Conference Board's consumer confidence index, set to be release at 10 a.m. ET, is expected to rise to 119 this month after steadying in May.

Morgan Stanley jumped 3.2% in premarket trading, leading gains among the big lenders after saying it would double its dividend to 70 cents per share in the third quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group gained 0.2% and 1.1%, as they hiked their capital payouts after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following their annual "stress tests" last week.

However, financials, energy and other economy-linked stocks have lagged in the past few sessions as easing fears over runaway inflation stirred a move into the tech-heavy growth names, leading the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to a series of record highs.

All the three major Wall Street indexes are set for their fifth straight quarter of gains, boosted by ultra-loose monetary policy, a rebounding U.S. economy and robust corporate earnings.

Going ahead, all eyes will be on a crucial monthly employment report on Friday and the second-quarter earnings season, beginning July, which could decide the path for the next leg of the equity markets.

At 6:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.13%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.09%.

Exxon Mobile, ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger NV, Occidental Petroleum and Marathon Petroleum fell between 0.3% and 2.5% as oil prices dropped nearly 1% on concerns around fuel demand outlook.

Big tech company Facebook Inc edged up 0.2%, a day after crossing $1 trillion in market cap and joining the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Amazon and Google-owner Alphabet that now make up 10% of world equities.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • African Union wants Covishield approved for EU COVID-19 certificate

    The African Union has criticised an EU decision not to include Covishield, a version of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine used by the global COVAX facility, on a list of approved vaccines for a digital certificate meant to ease travel in the bloc. Covishield is produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and has been distributed to African nations as part of the COVAX initiative to give poor and developing countries access to COVID-19 vaccines.

  • U.S. commitment to Israel 'iron-clad' -Biden

    Biden, in his first meeting as president with a top Israeli official, also said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon on his watch."My commitment to Israel is ... iron-clad," Biden told Rivlin at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office. He said the two officials would discuss a range of topics, including Iran."What I can say to you is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch," Biden said.Biden also underscored his support for Israel’s agreement to normalize relations with other countries in the Middle East, and said Israel was making headway in Africa as well. As reporters left, Biden was asked: "What is your bottom line on infrastructure?""My bottom line on infrastructure is exactly what we negotiated," Biden said.

  • Americans apologize to Tokyo court for role in Ghosn escape

    Two Americans charged in Japan with helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, jump bail and escape Japan for Lebanon apologized Tuesday in a Tokyo court. Taylor, on trial in Tokyo District Court with his son Peter, said in response to questioning by his lawyer and by prosecutors that he had been misinformed by Ghosn and his wife, Carole Ghosn. Carole Ghosn told Taylor her husband was “tortured" and grilled in solitary confinement, he said.

  • Russia, China declare friendship treaty extension, hail ties

    The leaders of Russia and China on Monday hailed increasingly close ties between their countries and announced the extension of a 20-year-old friendship treaty, a show of unity amid their tensions with the West. Speaking in a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the treaty signed in July 2001 in Moscow helped take relations between Moscow and Beijing to an “unprecedented height” and would be extended for another five years.

  • These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

    Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Wall Street analysts are usually reluctant to recommend against stocks, and they certainly don't have a perfect track record. Below, we'll look at three stocks that the most pessimistic analysts on Wall Street see plunging 50% or more in the near future, with the goal of providing some insight that could help you make your own decision.

  • 5 High-Growth Stocks With 62% to 144% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. The first supercharged growth stock Wall Street sees driving away from its competition is electric-vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO).

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $28.78, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session.

  • $3,600 stimulus payments start in 2 weeks, but there’s an important deadline today

    As of June 9th, more than 169 million payments have been distributed in the third round of stimulus payments from the federal government, representing a total value of around $395 billion. The status of the possible fourth round is still up in the air, but in just a few weeks, the initial advance Child Tax … The post $3,600 stimulus payments start in 2 weeks, but there’s an important deadline today appeared first on BGR.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow these rules to make any money

    Investors should get careful with meme stocks like GameStop, the CNBC host says.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire

    If you want to be a millionaire, you're not alone. The $1 million milestone is the ultimate goal for many Americans as they seek the financial security and personal power that being a millionaire gives them. Investing in the stock market is a great way to reach your millionaire aspirations.

  • Playboy to spend more than $300 million to buy a high-end Victoria's Secret rival

    Playboy is reportedly going all in on lingerie and pleasure products.

  • Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -He Shuang, a student at a U.S. university stranded in her home city of Chongqing in southwest China during the pandemic, has added more than 300 domestic brands to her list of favourites on Alibaba's Taobao online mall. A surge in online shopping after people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 last year, a recovery in the market since then, and infrastructure that allows vendors to scale up swiftly have also propelled demand for local brands. "Once you try, you find the quality of local products is as good as foreign products," said the 19-year old He, who favours home-grown labels from Carslan eye shadows and Feiyue sneakers to Bestore Co snacks and Miniso homeware.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for July 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for July.

  • We Asked 1,000 Investors What’s the Best Way To Invest $1,000: Here’s What They Said

    So you have an extra $1,000 you want to invest. What should you do with it? GOBankingRates posed that question to 1,000 Americans 18 and older from across the country who already have money invested...

  • Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead

    Buying shares of top tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) -- otherwise known as FAANG -- would have earned great returns in the past. If you are looking to make the most of your investment dollars, you should consider buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) instead of FAANG.

  • The company Tesla booted from the S&P 500 is outperforming it

    Index investors often buy high and sell low, at least in the near-term. And for Tesla's entry to the S&P 500, that especially held true.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent

    Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure.

  • The Wealthy Actively Use This Roth IRA Strategy, and So Can You

    The tax advantages of a Roth IRA are well documented, but they might not be as well known. Some ultra-wealthy individuals have amassed hundreds of millions -- or even billions -- of dollars in these...