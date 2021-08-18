Dow futures slip on recovery fears as focus turns to Fed

FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. street sign is seen near the NYSE in New YorkNYSE in New York
Devik Jain
·2 min read

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) - Dow futures fell on Wednesday as renewed fears about the pace of a post-pandemic recovery dented demand for economically senstive sectors and sent investors to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks including Apple and Amazon.com.

Industrials Caterpillar Inc, Boeing Co and 3M Co, which generally perform better at a time of strong economic growth, shed between 0.2% and 0.4% in premarket trading.

Bank stocks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co fell as much as 0.2%, a day after the S&P 500 logged its worst day in about a month on the back of a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. retail sales.

After six straight months of gains for the S&P 500, trading on Wall Street's main indexes has been more volatile in August - a seasonally weak period for financial markets - as concerns about slowing U.S. growth and the spread of the Delta variant took the shine off a solid corporate earnings season.

Focus on Wednesday will be on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, with investors looking for insight into the central bank's debate over when to end its pandemic-era emergency programs.

Analysts expect the Fed to announce its plan for a "taper" of its asset purchases as early as its Sept. 21-22 meeting.

At 7:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 80 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.1%.

Oil stocks Exxon Mobil, Schlumberger NV and Occidental Petroleum were up between 0.3% and 1.1%, tracking crude prices higher. [O/R]

The S&P energy index has fallen 4.4% in the past four sessions amid fears of slowing global growth.

Amazon, Apple and other heavyweight tech stocks Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc rose between 0.2% and 1.2%.

The stocks had led Wall Street's recovery from its coronavirus lows last year as investors flocked to names seen to benefit from higher demand during widespread lockdowns.

Lowe's Cos Inc rose 4.3% after it forecast full-year sales above estimates on a rise in spending from builders and handymen getting back to housing projects.

Target Corp, on the other hand, slipped 1.1% despite beating analysts' estimates for same-store sales. The retailer's stock has jumped about 44% year-to-date.

Earnings reports from online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc, chipmaker Nvidia Corp, network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc, lingerie brand Victoria's Secret & Co and Bath & Body Works are due after market close on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4, the shares are now at $107 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    These companies are securing their future by becoming indispensable to their customers.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • 3 Things Dave Ramsey Gets Really Wrong About Retirement Savings

    Dave Ramsey is a popular personal finance personality, and he's got some great advice about paying back debt. But his advice about retirement planning leaves a lot to be desired. Specifically, there are three ways Ramsey is steering his readers and listeners wrong about preparing for their later years.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Are on Sale and Begging to Be Bought

    Long-term investors can net huge discounts on these top-tier growth stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Where To Invest Your Money When Inflation Is High — and What Investments To Avoid

    Inflation fears in the United States have many Americans thinking about how to protect their money against rising prices and higher costs of living. This requires strategizing on which investments to...

  • This Cannabis Stock Is Full of Potential and Hasn't Been This Cheap in Months

    Investors have been selling off the stock since the company released its earnings report earlier this month.

  • EV Maker Faraday Future Has a New Buy Rating. Wall Street Says Stock Can Double.

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is pioneering a new, ultraluxury segment of electric vehicles and its shares could gain more than 70% from recent levels as a result, a Wedbush analyst said Tuesday. Analyst Dan Ives launched coverage of the electric vehicle maker with a Buy rating. Ives said he likes the luxury niche the company is targeting and that Faraday’s early models will be compared with Maybach and Bentley.

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc

  • Take Profits in These 2 Cloud Software Stocks, Analyst Says

    While growth for cloud-based enterprise software stocks isn't a problem, what to pay for it remains a matter of debate.

  • Why Is the Stock Market Dropping Today? Here Are 4½ Reasons.

    Covid-19, China, disappointing economic data, investors and Afghanistan—that's ½—hung over the market Tuesday.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has developed a reputation for bucking Wall Street's conventional wisdom. With that investment philosophy in mind, Wood has recently been buying stock in Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), taking advantage of the fact that share prices have fallen 19% and 21%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. In 2009, Bitcoin debuted as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, replacing financial institutions with blockchain software.