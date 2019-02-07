Dow Gets Lost in the ‘Fog of Brexit’ as Stock Market Craters

The U.S. stock market declined sharply on Thursday after the Bank of England (BOE) slashed its growth outlook for 2019, citing underlying risks tied to Brexit. The United Kingdom is struggling to carve out a clear exit strategy from the European Union after Members of Parliament voted to reject Theresa May’s latest Brexit deal.

DOW JONES TAKES THE PLUNGE

All of Wall Street’s major indexes headed for sharp losses Thursday morning, and were on track for their second consecutive down session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened sharply lower, reflecting a steep loss in the futures market. It was last down 320.94 points, or 1.26%, to 25,069.36.

Dow jones industrial average More

The broad S&P 500 Index fell 1.4% to 2,694.58, with eight sectors reporting losses of 1% or more. Shares of energy and materials companies were down the most during morning trading after Trump’s top economic adviser suggested that the United States and China were not close to signing a new trade deal.

Read the full story on CCN.com.