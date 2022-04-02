Is Dow Inc.'s (NYSE:DOW) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Dow (NYSE:DOW) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Dow's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Dow

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dow is:

34% = US$6.4b ÷ US$19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.34 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Dow's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Dow has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Dow's exceptional 32% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Dow's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Story continues

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DOW? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Dow Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Dow's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 36%, meaning the company retains 64% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Dow is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Dow has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 44% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 21%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Dow's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

