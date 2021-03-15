Dow Jones: Airline stocks up sharply as confidence grows on back of vaccinations

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

An initial surge after the opening bell saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average push nearer to a new record of 33,000 on Wall Street on Monday, but the enthusiasm quickly subsided, giving way to the predictions of a muted start to the week.

At 11am in New York, the Dow stood at 32,787 up just eight points; the S&P 500 was at 3,943, and the Nasdaq at 13,369 – all essentially flat on the day.

Last week saw the three main market indices log their best week in six, and investors are now preparing for the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by the massive fiscal stimulus of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

A loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in the US and rising confidence over the roll-out of vaccines has triggered a steady rise in leisure booking. Shares in American Airlines and United Airlines both surged 9 per cent, Delta Air Lines was up 4.5 per cent, and JetBlue 5.3 per cent. Boeing, while down today, has performed impressively over the past month.

Air travel passenger numbers over the weekend have hit levels not seen since before the pandemic as Americans begin to take to the skies again. They remain 45 per cent below 2019 levels, showing there is still a long road ahead for airlines.

Read more:

The S&P 500 notched a record high for the first time in nearly a month last week as approval of one of the largest stimulus packages in US history and vaccine rollouts fuelled demand for economy-linked stocks such as banks, energy, materials at the cost of tech names with lofty valuations.

Investor fears of an increase in inflation remain, and, in response, the possibility of a tapering of the Fed’s easy monetary policy.

“The US economy looks in a better shape than most other developed economies,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

“Despite the rosier economic outlook, this week’s Fed meeting is expected to be absent of major policy changes.”

At the end of Fed’s two-day meeting on Wednesday, policymakers are expected to forecast that the US economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades while reiterating their dovish stance for the foreseeable future.

With reporting from Reuters

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks open higher as reopening trade outweighs inflation fears

    U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Monday as bond yields remained tame. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83 points, 0.3%, to open near 32,861, while the S&P 500 added 1 points to start the day near 3,945. The Nasdaq Composite rose 4 points and traded near 13,324. Stocks capped a choppy week with gains Friday that left benchmarks in record territory as investors began to grow more comfortable with rising U.S. bond yields . Investors believe a buoyant U.S. economy, made even stronger by the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package passed last week, will cause inflation to rise. Stocks that got hit the hardest by the 2020 shutdowns are most likely to rebound over the coming months: shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. climbed in early trade Monday, after the air carrier upgraded its first-quarter revenue outlook.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 13044.00 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at 13044.00.

  • Why Rubius Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) are soaring through the roof on Monday following the company's release of data from an ongoing clinical trial for RTX-240, an experimental cancer treatment. Rubius Therapeutics' stock was up by 71.8% as of 1:08 p.m. EDT after jumping by as much as 135.6% earlier in the day. In a phase 1/2 clinical trial for RTX-240 on patients with advanced solid tumors, the therapy showed encouraging safety and efficacy signs, as demonstrated by initial clinical data revealed by the company today.

  • What Musk's 'Technoking' Title, Tesla's New Truck Exec Mean For Automaker's Tech, Bitcoin, Semi Plans

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) revealed an added title for CEO Elon Musk and a management change in two SEC filings Monday. The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has a Neutral rating on Tesla with a $950 price target. The Tesla Thesis: The title of "Technoking of Tesla" is a hint at Musk viewing Tesla as a technology disruptor in the future, especially with robotaxis, full self-driving and massive technology advancements on the horizon, Ives said in a note. The new title of "Master of Coin" given to CFO Zach Kirkhorn is a signal that the company will increase its Bitcoin ownership in the coming years, the analyst said. The company may have made roughly $1.2 billion in paper profit on its bitcoin investment, he said. Related Link: Tesla Gets A Street High ,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet' Jerome Guillen moving to the heavy truck frontier is a significant strategic move, underlining Tesla's plans to double down on its semi and trucking vision over the next few years, Ives said. Over the weekend, Tesla released a video of its new electric semi-truck prototype on the test track at Fremont, the analyst said. "We continue to believe this is a 2022 model release that will be discussed in more detail over the coming months from Tesla as production plans start to develop." Tesla's success in ramping its EV initiatives and demand in China for the month of March will likely catalyze shares higher, according to Wedbush. TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were down 0.17% to $693.52. Related Link: Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure Photo courtesy of Tesla. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Anointed 'Technoking of Tesla,' CFO Zach Kirkhorn Named 'Master Of Coin'Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why You Should Make 2021 the Year of Prioritizing Sleep

    My first brush with a pandemic-induced sleep disorder began with insomnia. While my usual 11 p.m. bedtime began to move later and later out of sheer anxiety over the fast spreading virus, the tossing and turning at 1 a.m. came soon after. Those fits of unrest quickly morphed into waking up, frustrated, at 3 a.m. […]

  • Volkswagen signs $14bn battery deal with Sweden's Northvolt

    Consolidating cell production to the Northvolt Ett gigafactory will help 'achieve further economies of scale,' companies say.

  • Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

    Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars. The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it wants to have six battery cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on jitters before Fed meeting

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday in late morning trade as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said leisure bookings are rising and offered some of the first concrete signs that the worst may be over for the airline industry. The major stock indexes on Friday logged their best week in six as approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill and mass vaccinations accelerated demand for economy-linked stocks such as banks, energy, materials at the cost of high-growth tech names.

  • S&P 500, Dow clinch another round of records as investors await Fed meeting

    Stock-market benchmarks booked modest gains Monday, but enough to push the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 further into record territory.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Faces Key Test As This EV Leader Surges Again

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday. Tech stocks led the stock market rally, as Volkswagen stock surged to new highs.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Expands, Bitcoin Falls On Crypto Ban Fears; NXP Semi Leads Four Stocks Set To Jump

    The stock market rally keeps expanding, though the Nasdaq still needs work. Bitcoin fell back from over $61,000. Volkswagen Power Day is on tap as VW revs up vs. Tesla.

  • Oracle's Soft Guidance Overshadowed Strong Results

    The enterprise-software company announced lower-than-expected quarterly earnings guidance that managed to offset its strong results. Over four decades old Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is generating anemic sales growth compared to cloud leaders like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company is also often criticized for aggressive buybacks and not growing its core business instead. However, it has remained much more resilient than other aging tech giants like IBM (NYSE: IBM). Q3 figures Revenue for the fiscal third quarter that ended on February 28th was $10.09 billion. This is an increase of 3% from last year's quarter which is in line with the company's forecast of 2% to 4% growth. It also exceeded Street forecasts that averaged $10.07 billion. Adjusted profits increased 20% as they amounted to $1.16 a share. Slow and steady didn't win the cloud race Like its peers, Oracle saturated its core market over the past few decades and then that same market was disrupted by cloud-based services which were easier to scale than on-premise software. Microsoft managed to adapt to this new environment but even though Oracle's turnaround efforts were more successful than IBM's, its results are far less impressive than Microsoft's. Oracle's turnaround included two main strategies: it shifted its on-site database and enterprise software toward cloud-based services while aggressively acquiring other cloud-based companies to expand its ecosystem. Those efforts gradually paid off, and Oracle's revenue rose 2% YoY in the first half of fiscal 2021 which started last May as the growth of its cloud services offset the sluggishness of its on-premise business. Analysts expect its revenue to rise about 3% in both fiscal 2021 and 2022 as they are focusing on Oracle's core strengths. Stable operating margins Oracle's non-GAAP operating margin for 2020 was 44%, just as it was in 2019. During the first half of fiscal 2021, operating margin expanded from 42% to 46% YoY as operating expenses shrank 5%. Rising margins indicate both that Oracle isn't spending too much cash on its cloud-based transformation, and that it still enjoys plenty of pricing power in its competitive environment. Its buybacks were beneficial Oracle has been severely criticized for its aggressive buybacks that used up all of its free cash flow over the past year. But, this strategy was deployed to squeeze out EPS growth from its stagnant revenue. If we put the criticism aside, these well-timed buybacks are a refreshingly honest and effective strategy compared to what tech companies usually do which is use buybacks to offset dilution from stock-based bonuses. What Oracle managed to do through these buybacks is reduce its outstanding share count by nearly 42% over the past ten years. By contrast, IBM significantly reduced its buybacks over the past two years and it is still struggling with sliding revenue and profits. A comfortable cash cushion Oracle still has plenty of cash to deploy on investments, acquisitions, dividends, and buybacks. Therefore, it is well-positioned to withstand the next economic downturn, as younger tech companies with more fragile balance sheets resort to secondary offerings and other tactics to stay afloat. In these uncertain times, this is a major strength. Outlook Oracle's stock price rallied 75% over the past half of a decade, and it did deliver a total return of about 90% after including reinvested dividends. Although these wins are pale when compared to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) triple-digit percentages during the same period, it may be a case of the tortoise versus the hare. So, just because Oracle isn't an ideal investment for growth-oriented investors does not mean it should be ignored. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Oracle's Soft Guidance Overshadowed Strong Results appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Week's Earnings RepertoireDocuSign's Stronger Than Expected Earnings Were Not Enough To Impress Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Trade Near Intraday Highs As Tech Stocks Lead Market

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed in today's stock market as all three major indexes traded near their intraday highs. The Nasdaq paced the upside.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now After Deal With UFC?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Elon Musk Is Now the ‘Technoking’ of Tesla. What’s Behind the Name.

    The electric vehicle maker has told the Securities and Exchange Commission that its founder is adding a title. And the CFO is now also the Master of Coin.

  • ‘The Streets Are Going to Feel Alive’: Wolfgang Puck on How the Pandemic Changed Fine Dining Forever

    His flagship restaurant is getting a boost from a new $350,000 tent.

  • Musk Adds ‘Technoking of Tesla’ Title; CFO Is Coin ‘Master’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and his finance chief have added tongue-in-cheek titles while another one of the company’s top executives changes roles.Musk, the carmaker’s chief executive officer, is now also the “Technoking of Tesla,” and Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn has added the title “Master of Coin,” according to a regulatory filing. They will retain the titles of CEO and CFO, respectively.In a separate filing Monday, the company said Jerome Guillen, who’s been president of automotive since September 2018, transitioned last week to president of Tesla heavy trucking. Musk first showed a Semi prototype in December 2017 and said at that time Tesla would start production in 2019. It’s now planning to start deliveries by the end of this year.“As Tesla prepares to enter the critical heavy-trucks market for the first time, Mr. Guillen will now leverage his extensive background in this industry to focus on and lead all aspects of the Tesla Semi program, including the related charging and servicing networks,” the company said.Investors reacted positively to the move. Shares of the company rose as much as 2.8% to $713.18 in New York.“We view Guillen moving to the heavy truck frontier as a significant strategic move showing Tesla plans to double down on its semi and trucking vision over the next few years,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush who has a neutral rating on the stock, wrote in a note to clients Monday.In the past year, Guillen has sold around 82,000 shares and pocketed roughly $50 million of proceeds. The vast majority of those sales have happened in the past six months, including 30,000 shares sold so far in 2021. The sales have been made according to pre-arranged trading plans, regulatory filings show. They didn’t disclose his reason for selling.Tesla used to have a chief technology officer in co-founder J.B. Straubel, but he left the company in 2019. Kirkhorn’s “Master of Coin” title may be a reference to the company’s purchase of Bitcoin disclosed last month.(Updates share trading in sixth paragraph; adds analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk adds 'Technoking of Tesla' title, CFO takes 'Master of Coin' title: filing

    Elon Musk will keep the title of CEO.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Reaction to 32665 Sets Early Tone

    The early price action suggests the direction of the June E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average will be determined by trader reaction to 32665.

  • This is why you keep forgetting what you were doing when you enter a new room

    Researchers using virtual reality as well as real-world locations seek to explain why the brain seems to forget items of significance when a person’s external context changes