Dow Jones enters bear market territory
All three major U.S. stock market indexes are in a bear market territory. Wall Street Journal reporter Akane Otani joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss.
All three major U.S. stock market indexes are in a bear market territory. Wall Street Journal reporter Akane Otani joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss.
The company intended to take the former president's social media platform public
Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors
Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat
The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.
In this daily bar chart of FDX, below, we can see that the shares have gapped sharply lower and continued to weaken. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline since January and it is still making new lows. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of FDX, below, we can see the past five years of price action.
Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.
The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.
Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.
One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.
Strong demand in the Aerospace and Healthcare segments and cost-control measures and pricing actions are driving General Electric's (GE) growth.
The Nasdaq Composite index has fallen into a bear market, declining 31% year to date, taking the share prices and valuations of growth stocks to levels not seen in a while. The highest inflation in the U.S. in four decades combined with sharp hikes in the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve has caused this swoon. There's no better time to buy strong, well-run companies than a bear market, but the caveat is that you must be prepared to hold them over the long term.
The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.
In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]
Insiders at QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) sold US$2.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$178 a share...
When AT&T updated its corporate strategy, it decided to sell off its entertainment properties, which was a smart move
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]
FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.
Wall Street's “fear gauge” may not have topped 40, but there's still reason to suspect that stocks could rebound if it holds above 30 for at least a couple of days.
Investors should keep a close eye on this fast-growing market that could supercharge the beaten-down tech giant.
Oil prices are hitting the lowest levels since January. Here's what the charts say for the fourth quarter.