Dow Jones news to lay off employees today–union

FILE PHOTO: The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York
Helen Coster
·1 min read

By Helen Coster

(Reuters) -Dow Jones, a division of News Corp that includes the financial news outlets the Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch, plans to lay off a number of employees on Wednesday, according to IAPE, the union representing unionized Dow Jones employees.

In a statement to Reuters, a Dow Jones spokesperson said that "several teams have partially reorganized to align with our priorities and position us for further growth" and "certain positions have been eliminated."

In a statement on the IAPE website, the union said that it does not currently know the total number of jobs, working locations and departments of affected employees.

The layoffs appear to be global, with employees outside the United States also receiving invitations to layoff meetings, IAPE wrote.

In an email on Wednesday, the IAPE's location directors for the Southeast United States told union-represented Dow Jones employees in Washington, D.C. that while Dow Jones has not yet made clear the extent of layoffs, their understanding is that no cuts in the Wall Street Journal news department, in Washington, D.C. or elsewhere, are included in this round.

The news of expected layoffs at Dow Jones comes amid planned cuts at other outlets, including the Washington Post.

The news industry announced 1,800 job cuts last year, up 20% from 1,500 in 2021, according to a January report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

In December News Corp named Sunday Times editor Emma Tucker the new editor of the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. Tucker will begin her new role on Feb. 1.

Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters Corp, competes with Dow Jones.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Specialty tech stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) didn't have such a special start to the trading week. Apparently, that customer is none other than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will replace third-party components in its iPhones and iPads with its own goods.

  • San Francisco Drivers Plow Onto Flooded Roadways Despite Firefighters' Warnings

    Firefighters helped free a car stuck on a flooded street in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, January 10, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.The National Weather Service reported that “lots of heavy rain just fell across the city,” causing “street and creek flooding” on Tuesday.Video posted by the San Francisco Fire Department Media on Tuesday shows officials helping a car stuck on a flooded San Francisco street.Fire Captain Jonathan Baxter said that “major flooding” was affecting the 101 highway, making travel conditions dangerous. Credit: San Francisco Fire Department Media via Storyful

  • Qualtrics to shave about 270 jobs, or less than 5% of workforce

    Qualtrics International Inc. intends to cut about 270 jobs, or less than 5% of its workforce, the company said in a

  • Maaden Aluminum Smelter Cut Production on Operating Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian Mining Co. reduced production at the aluminum smelter it owns with Alcoa Corp. after experiencing operational problems, but is now ramping output back up, according to the company’s chief executive officer.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a

  • Minnesota lawmakers start down path to legalizing marijuana

    The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana for adults Wednesday when a legislative committee held the first hearing of the year on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it. The bill is an updated version of one that passed the Minnesota House in 2021 with some bipartisan support but died in the state Senate, which was then under Republican control. Now that both chambers have Democratic majorities, sponsors say they are confident they can put the bill on the desk of Democratic Gov Tim Walz, who has pledged to sign it.

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI - Semafor

    The news underscores rising interest in the artificial intelligence company, whose chatbot has dazzled amateurs and industry experts with its ability to spit out haikus, debug code and answer questions while imitating human speech. The funding could also include other venture firms and documents sent to prospective investors outlining its terms indicated a targeted close by the end of 2022, according to the report. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Johnny Gargano Offers Injury Update, Says Doctors Initially Told Him He’ll Be Out Five Or Six Weeks

    Johnny Gargano is out of action, but he’s eager to […]

  • Biden says US can't 'wall ourselves off' as his Delaware beach house adds new barrier

    President Joe Biden said that "we cannot wall ourselves off from shared problems" at a summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Tuesday.

  • Michelle Yeoh gives powerful Golden Globes speech about overcoming racism, adversity for 40 years in Hollywood

    Michelle Yeoh reflected on the challenges she has faced since coming to Hollywood in her powerful and honest speech.

  • Apple could bring once-abhorred touchscreens to computers in 2025: report

    Apple Inc. (AAPL) is working on making touch-screen Macs that could roll out in 2025, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Under those plans, which could still change, such a rollout could come as part of a bigger update to the MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg, which noted that Macs have brought in more sales for Apple than iPads over the past several years. The possible move comes after Apple’s rivals have rolled out computer touchscreens, and despite opposition from the company’s late co-founder, Steve Jobs, Bloomberg noted.

  • The PC industry just suffered its worst decline on record, again

    Global PC sales notched their worst recorded quarterly decline ever over the holiday season with Apple Inc. suffering the least.

  • These are the 9 weirdest dishes from your hometowns. Would you eat them, Charlotte?

    A few of these traditions are already well known to those of us in the South, but some of them are new to us.

  • James Cameron Stresses O.J. Simpson Was Never Cast as Terminator, Studio Exec’s Pitch Was Instantly Rejected: ‘That’s a Bad Idea’

    James Cameron is once again debunking the claim that O.J. Simpson was originally cast as the Terminator in his groundbreaking 1984 action movie. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who ultimately won the role, ignited the rumor in 2019 after telling The Independent point blank that “it was actually O.J. Simpson that was the first-cast Terminator.” “Somehow [James Cameron] […]

  • Bill over abortion court leak struck down in North Dakota

    Months after the unprecedented leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in North Dakota considered — and struck down — a bill to criminalize court leaks on Tuesday. Introduced by the North Dakota Supreme Court, the bill would have let prosecutors charge people with misdemeanors for leaking information on pending court decisions in the state. Republican Rep. Landon Bahl, of Grand Forks, said the bill was a direct response to the leak of the Dobbs decision.

  • Howard Schultz calls Starbucks employees back to the office

    Until now the Seattle coffee giant has had a fairly loose return-to-office plan since the pandemic sent workers home in March 2020.

  • Stocks End on High Note With ‘Risk-On’ CPI Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders betting that further inflation softening could bolster the case for a Federal Reserve downshift drove a rally in both stocks and bonds.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, T

  • Tory Lanez Sentencing Hearing Delayed As He Plans To File a Motion for a New Trial

    Although Tory Lanez was convicted weeks ago of all charges relating to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, he’s already doing all he can to get a new trial.

  • SAG Awards Move to Netflix: Will Stream on YouTube This Year, Live on Netflix in 2024

    Tudum! The SAG Awards are coming to Netflix. Ahead of the SAG nominations announcement, this year’s 29th ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Furthermore, thanks to a new multi-year partnership, the SAG Awards will stream live globally on the platform starting in 2024. “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new […]

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on China: ‘We shouldn’t be afraid’

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the U.S. 'shouldn't be afraid' of China, and that American businesses pulling out of the country would not be good for consumers.

  • How the pandemic pushed a Washington toymaker to move its biggest distribution center to Arizona

    As the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic came to a close, a leading toymaker started the search to relocate its global distribution center and conducted a regional search before picking the desert for its new hub. Here's what experts say led the company to an upcoming industrial area in the Phoenix metro.