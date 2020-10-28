The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 just experienced their worst day since June

As COVID-19 cases climb in the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 just took a dive during their worst day in several months.

The Dow on Wednesday fell 943 points as the S&P 500 dropped 3.5 percent, the worst day for each since June 11, CNBC reports. The Nasdaq Composite also had its worst day since early September, dropping 3.7 percent, according to CNN.

Less than a week ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the Dow is "down nearly 9 percent since Sept. 2.," The Washington Post writes.

This comes as the U.S. has been seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, recently setting a record for most new infections reported in one day with over 83,000. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, this week warned that the U.S. is "getting worse and worse" and that "the numbers speak for themselves."

